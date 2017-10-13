The Vacation to the Disneyland Resort Daily Word Sweepstakes OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.



The FOX5 Vacation to the Disneyland® Resort Daily Word sweepstakes begins at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Standard Time (“P.S.T.”) on October 16, 2017 and ends October 27, 2017 (“Sweepstakes Period”). All entries must be received by 11:59 pm P.S.T., on October 27, 2017 to be eligible.



SPONSOR: KVVU-TV/KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, 25 TV 5 Drive, Las Vegas, Nevada. (hereinafter referred to as “Sponsor”).



ENTRY: 1st Step: Watch FOX5 News This Morning on KVVU from 10/16/17 to 10/27/17 between 5am and 9am each day morning of the sweepstakes. A video announcement will reveal a daily Disney code word. Each day will be a different code word. Viewers will use THAT code word for that day only to enter the contest on our Facebook page.

2nd Step: Go to www.Facebook.com/FOX5LasVegas and “like” the Facebook page. Then click on the contest tab and complete the entry form to receive one (1) entry.



LIMIT: One (1) entry on the FOX5LocalLasVegas Facebook page daily throughout the Sweepstakes Period (maximum of (12) entries total).

Any attempt to obtain more than the above-stated number of entries by using multiple/different Facebook accounts, email addresses, mailing addresses, identities, registrations, logins, or any other methods may result in disqualification by Sponsor, in its sole discretion, and the associated entries will be void. You may only use one (1) email address/Facebook account to enter this sweepstakes. Entries generated by script, macro or other automated means or practices or by means which subvert the entry process will be void.



Entry into the sweepstakes constitutes entrant’s consent to participate in this sweepstakes and acceptance of these Official Rules. Entries will not be acknowledged or returned. Released Parties (as defined below) are not responsible for lost, late, stolen, incomplete, misaddressed, garbled, undelivered or misdirected entries.



THIS SWEEPSTAKES IS IN NO WAY SPONSORED, ENDORSED OR ADMINISTERED BY, OR ASSOCIATED WITH FACEBOOK, INC. (“FACEBOOK”). YOU ARE PROVIDING YOUR INFORMATION TO SPONSOR AND NOT TO FACEBOOK.



ELIGIBILITY: Legal residents of Nevada in the FOX5 DMA, who are 21 years of age or older at time of entry are eligible to enter, except employees of Sponsor, and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and/or their respective agents, affiliates, subsidiaries and members of their immediate families or household members. “Immediate

family members” shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, stepsiblings, or spouses. “Household members” shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year. Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws. Taxes, if any, on prizes are the sole responsibility of the winner.



WINNER SELECTION: Sponsor will conduct (3) random drawings on 10/20/17 and also on 10/28/17 at approximately 12 noon from among all eligible entries received on FOX5 Las Vegas Facebook pages during the Sweepstakes Period. ODDS of winning depend upon the number of eligible entries received.



PRIZES: (6) Grand Prize Winner (s) will each receive (4) tickets that are 2-Day / 1 Park – per day passes. Expires 13 days after first visit or thru date whichever is first. Valid tickets 9/20/17 – 6/15/18. Total Prize value: $696.00. Once a winner has claimed prize, taxes apply. If the winner chooses to not to fulfill and use the prize after claiming it, taxes may still apply.



WINNER(S) NOTIFICATION: Potential winners will be notified by phone and/or e-mail and MUST make contact back within 48 hours or prize may be forfeited. Sponsor will determine all elements of prizing in its sole discretion. Prizes may not be assigned, transferred, changed or redeemed for cash, except at Sponsor’s sole discretion. Prizes are awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee express or implied by Sponsor. Sponsor

disclaims all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any third-party product or service accepted by the winners. The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules. Entrants agree to be bound by Official Rules and agree that if winner fails to provide proof of identity, refuses to provide required documentation, is found to have violated Official Rules, or otherwise does not meet eligibility criteria, prize will be forfeited and awarded to an alternate winner in a random drawing.



Sponsor, Facebook and any organizations responsible for sponsoring, fulfilling, administering, advertising and promoting the sweepstakes and/or supplying the prize(s), and their respective parents, subsidiaries, affiliated and successor companies, and each of their respective employees, officers, directors, agents and shareholders (collectively, the “Released Parties”) are not liable for injuries, losses, or damages of any kind to persons,

including death, or property arising, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from entrant’s participation in this sweepstakes or acceptance, possession, misuse or use of a prize. Released Parties are not responsible for errors or difficulties of any kind whether human, mechanical, electronic, computer, network, typographical or other error in the printing or otherwise relating to or in connection with the sweepstakes, including, without limitation, errors or difficulties which may occur with the administration of the sweepstakes, the processing of entries, the announcement of the prize or in any other

sweepstakes-related materials. Decisions of Sponsor are final and binding in all respects.



PRIVACY: Information collected from online entrants is subject to Sponsor’s online privacy policy at www.fox5vegas.com.



GENERAL: If for any reason this sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned due to infection by a computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper conduct of this sweepstakes, the Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process, and to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the sweepstakes, at which time, Sponsor reserves the right to conduct a random drawing from among all eligible, non-suspect entries received at the time of the sweepstakes cancellation or termination. Released Parties are not responsible for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, for miscommunications or communications line failure, lines, cell towers, or technical failure or jumbled, scrambled, delayed, or misdirected transmissions or computer hardware or software malfunctions, failures or difficulties, or for theft, destruction or unauthorized access to, or alteration of, entries. Released Parties are not responsible for any problems or technical malfunctions of any telephone network or telephone lines, cable, satellite, computer on-line systems, for lost, interrupted or unavailable networks, servers, providers, website, or other connections, computer equipment, software, failure of any email or entry to be received by the Sponsor due to technical problems, human error or traffic congestion on the Internet or at any web site, or any combination thereof, including any injury or damage to participant’s or any other person’s computer or mobile device relating to or resulting from participating in this sweepstakes or downloading any materials in this sweepstakes. RELEASED PARTIES ARE NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR INCOMPATIBILITY OF ENTRANT’S HARDWARE, SOFTWARE OR BROWSER TECHNOLOGY WITH SPONSOR’S HARDWARE, SOFTWARE OR BROWSER TECHNOLOGY. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEBSITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE SWEEPSTAKES IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES OR OTHER REMEDIES (INCLUDING ATTORNEYS’ FEES) FROM ANY SUCH PERSON(S) RESPONSIBLE FOR THE ATTEMPT TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW. In the event of a dispute as to the identity or eligibility of a potential winner based on an email address, the potential winning entry will be declared made by the “Authorized Account Holder” of the email address submitted at time of entry and such person must comply with these Official Rules. “Authorized Account Holder” is defined as the natural person who is assigned to an email address by an Internet access provider, on-line service provider, or other organization (e.g., business, education institution, etc.) that is responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted email address. Sponsor may ask any entrant or potential winner to provide Sponsor with proof that such party is the Authorized Account Holder of the email account or wireless phone number associated with the entry.



Except where prohibited by law: (i) entry constitutes permission for Sponsor and its designees to use entrant’s entry, name, hometown, voice, likeness, photograph and any statements regarding this sweepstakes in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the sweepstakes, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner’s list, if applicable; (ii) potential winners may be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Release of Liability/Publicity within 24 hours of notification or an alternate winner may be selected by random drawing. If prize or prize notification is returned as undeliverable, potential winner is not in compliance with these Official Rules, or Sponsor is unable to contact a potential winner within a reasonable time period, such winner may be disqualified and an alternate winner may be selected by random drawing, at Sponsor’s sole discretion.



WINNER’S LIST: For winners’ names, available after November 30, 2017, send a separate, self-addressed, stamped envelope to FOX5 Disney Giveaway (Facebook.com/FOX5Las Vegas) List to Sponsor’s address above.