Annual Monster Energy Cup race returns to Las Vegas

Mike Doria trying out for the Monster Energy Cup while the event was in town on Oct. 13, 2017. (FOX5)

The dirt will be flying at Sam Boyd Stadium this weekend as the Monster Energy Cup makes its annual return.

One million dollars is once again up for grabs, providing a rider can win all three main events.

However, there are some changes for this year's event.

As the Monster Energy Cup 2017 edition will feature a split starting gate with 44 feet of separation between the two ends, which will leave 11 racers on each side.

Additionally, the starting gate will be elevated 12 feet in the air allowing for maximum speed heading into the first turn.

Another unique change to this year’s track involves the Joker Lane, which racers must take once during each Main Event.

“The Joker Lane has always been a disadvantage to the athletes as it traditionally takes longer to complete,” said Ricky Carmichael, who has helped design every Monster Energy Cup track since its inception in 2011. “This year’s Joker Lane design has been modified to play into the racer’s advantage, creating a shortcut through the track to shorten the lap time."

Tickets for the Monster Energy Cup start at $20 and can be purchased here.

