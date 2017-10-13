UNLV PD searching for female teen robbery suspects

Two teenage girls are wanted by UNLV police for robbing two students on campus Wednesday.

At about 10:30 p.m. the students were waiting for a ride at Maude Frazier Way, west of Maryland Parkway, when they were approached by five or six people. One suspect hit a UNLV student in the forehead and took two cell phones and a duffel bag. The teens fled into a gray Jeep Cherokee and a white or gray Chrysler Sebring.

The teens were described as approximately 16 years old, one with a thin build and the other heavyset.

One student suffered a minor injury and was treated at the scene, UNLV PD said.

UNLV Police said they are increasing patrols and its presence on campus as detectives continue their investigation. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact UNLV Police at (702) 895-3668.

To learn more about Crime Prevention Tips at: https://www.unlv.edu/police/tips.

