Representative for security guard Jesus Campos speaks out

A union representative of Jesus Campos said Campos was taken to a "quick clinic." (Cover Edge)

The Mandalay Bay security guard who police said was shot in the resort's hallway by suspect Stephen Paddock the night of the 1 October shooting was expected to talk to reporters Thursday. Instead, his union representative said he hadn't seen or heard from Campos in hours.

David Hickey is the president of the Security, Police, and Fire Professionals of America union. He said he had been working with Jesus Campos to help him get ready for his first media interviews.

But Hickey said during a meeting with MGM officials Thursday afternoon, Campos left and never came back.

"For the past four days he's been preparing ... (Thursday) we had a meeting with MGM officials, and after that meeting was over, we talked about the interviews, we went to a private area, and when we came out, Mr. Campos was gone." Hickey said.

Hickey said it was Campos who had requested to do the interviews with the media, because he wanted to tell his story and begin to move on.

Hickey did say that he got a text Thursday night, saying Campos was taken to a "quick clinic."

"Right now I'm just concerned where my member is, and what his condition is. It's highly unusual. I'm hoping everything is OK with him and I'm sure MGM or the union will let (media) know when we hear something," he said.

Hickey would not comment on the 1 October timeline.

