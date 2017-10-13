'Trust-worthy doctor' robs convenient store on Silverado Ranch near Las Vegas Boulevard

Metro police are looking for a woman who robbed a convenient store at gunpoint on Silverado Ranch. (LVMPD)

Metro police said they're searching for a woman who robbed a convenient store at gunpoint, wearing a shirt that read, "Trust me, I'm a doctor."

On Oct. 8, at around 12:15 a.m., the woman went into a store in the 20 block of Silverado Ranch near Las Vegas Boulevard.

The female suspect threatened a clerk with a handgun and demanded money from the register, police said. The clerk gave her the money and she took off.

The suspect is described as 30 to 40 year-old woman, at 250 to 300 lbs, wearing Converse high-tops.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro at (702) 828-3591.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.