Clark County Museum collecting 1 October artifacts for preservation

The 'Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas' sign has turned into a touching tribute site to honor the 58 victims of 1 October (FOX5).

Flowers will wilt, candles will lose their wick and balloons will deflate over time. The Clark County Museum, however, is working to keep and preserve sentimental memorials created by the community to honor the victims of 1 October.

"We must memorialize the strength of this community by preserving the tributes to the extent that we can for cataloging and for the benefit of present and future generations of Las Vegans," said Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson, whose district includes the museum, the site of the Route 91 Harvest Festival and one-half of the Welcome sign site.

The museum, located at 1830 South Boulder Highway, has already collected a small portion of tributes and artifacts left on the walkways of the Las Vegas Strip and plans to gather more items at an appropriate time, according to a news release.

In due time, the memorials and tributes will be displayed at the museum for future generations of Las Vegans and visitors to pay their respects to the 58 lives lost and the hundreds injured the night of the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting.

"It is so important that we preserve as much as we can from this chapter in our community's history so that present and future generations never forget what happened and how our community responded," Commissioner Gibson said.

The Clark County Museum opens its doors daily at 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is $2 for adults and $1 for children.

Anyone interested in donating 1 October artifacts should email the museum at Cynthia.Sanford@ClarkCountyNV.gov.

