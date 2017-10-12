Metro searching for armed robber near Owens and Pecos - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Metro searching for armed robber near Owens and Pecos

Posted: Updated:
Metro police said they're searching for a man who robbed a business at gunpoint near Owens Avenue and Pecos Road earlier this month. (LVMPD) Metro police said they're searching for a man who robbed a business at gunpoint near Owens Avenue and Pecos Road earlier this month. (LVMPD)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Metro police said they're searching for a man who robbed a business at gunpoint near Owens Avenue and Pecos Road earlier this month.

No one was injured, police said. The suspect is described as a thin man in his early 20s standing between 6-foot-1 and 6-foot-3. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Police at 702-828-3591.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.