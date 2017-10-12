Metro searching for armed robber near Owens and Pecos

Metro police said they're searching for a man who robbed a business at gunpoint near Owens Avenue and Pecos Road earlier this month. (LVMPD)

Metro police said they're searching for a man who robbed a business at gunpoint near Owens Avenue and Pecos Road earlier this month.

No one was injured, police said. The suspect is described as a thin man in his early 20s standing between 6-foot-1 and 6-foot-3.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Police at 702-828-3591.

