All personal items left behind at Route 91 Harvest Festival available

The Family Assistance Center is open for anyone affected by the 1 October shooting. (FOX5)

All personal items left behind at the Route 91 Harvest Festival can be picked up starting Thursday, law enforcement agencies investigating the 1 October shooting said.

Metro Police, Clark County and the FBI said anything left in Areas A, B C, D, E and F are available at the Family Assistance Center in the South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center at 3150 Paradise Road. Initially, only items found in certain areas could be picked up by their owners.

Many belongings, including vehicles, phones and purses, were left behind at the concert venue after gunfire rang out at the festival.

The center is best accessed off Sierra Vista Drive by Swenson Street, according to Clark County. In addition to retrieving personal property, the Family Assistance Center has several on-site services for victims, including crisis counseling, spiritual care, travel and transportation, lodging, legal services, on-site child care for people using the services, health care assistance and more.

The center is open from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. daily.

Officials said this is an ongoing process and that none of the items being retrieved were considered evidence.

An online questionnaire form is available on the FBI's website for concert attendees to fill out to describe the belongings they left behind. The form can be found online here. People can also email inquiries here.

The center at the convention center are expected to remain at that location until Oct. 20. Officials said they are working on establishing a long-term location for victims.

Anyone who lost cell phones is asked to send their phones a text message and the FBI will call the owners back to get the phones returned.

