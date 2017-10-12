MGM: ‘Misinformation’ reported in 1 October shooting timeline

MGM Resorts International issued a statement Thursday refuting a recently released timeline of the 1 October shooting by Metro Police.

“We are now confident that the time stated in this report is not accurate. We know that shots were being fired at the festival lot at the same time as, or within 40 seconds after, the time Jesus Campos first reported that shots were fired over the radio,” the statement said.

MGM’s statement comes after the Metro Police Department released details in the shooting timeline, during a press conference Tuesday. The details included a report that Jesus Campos, a security guard who was the first person to approach the hotel suite where 1 October suspect Stephen Paddock was holed up, was shot in the leg by Paddock at 9:59 p.m.

The first shots fired into the crowd at the Route 91 Harvest Festival were not reported until after 10 p.m. The new information released by Metro Police was scrutinized by MGM representatives ahead of Thursday’s statement.

Here is the full statement from MGM Resorts International:

Although we prefer not to comment on the details of the investigation, we are issuing this statement to correct some of the misinformation that has been reported. The 9:59 p.m. PDT time was derived from a Mandalay Bay report manually created after the fact without the benefit of information we now have. We are now confident that the time stated in this report is not accurate. We know that shots were being fired at the festival lot at the same time as, or within 40 seconds after, the time Jesus Campos first reported that shots were fired over the radio. Metro officers were together with armed Mandalay Bay security officers in the building when Campos first reported that shots were fired over the radio. These Metro officers and armed Mandalay Bay security officers immediately responded to the 32nd floor. We will continue to work with law enforcement as we have from the first moments of this tragedy as they work toward developing an accurate timeline.

FOX5 reached out to Metro Police for a response to MGM’s statement. Police said a response will be included in a scheduled press conference Friday.

