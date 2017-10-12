Applications to join Metro double after shooting incident on Vegas Strip

As Metro continues to fill open officer positions, applications to join have doubled since the shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

"If anyone was on the fence about joining, that tragic shooting solidified their decision," said Metro Recruiter Daryl Keithly.

A fitness training session designed to help potential recruits pass the physical exam was held Thursday morning and it had more people in attendance than usual.

“Vegas is my hometown. It’s crazy to see all the evil that’s going on in the world. I want to be a part of the community and effort and all that’s going on to protect us,” said recruit Adam McGee.

In July, Metro was still looking to hire 600 full-time officers. Now, the department has narrowed the gap to needing about 300.

The starting pay starts at $51,000 a year, according to Metro.

More information about the open positions can be found here.

