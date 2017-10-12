Officer shoots man threatening police in east Las Vegas

Las Vegas police at the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Oct. 11, 2017. (Roger Bryner/FOX5)

Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that involved one of their own officers Wednesday night in the east part of town.

Officers were called to a home in the 100 block of Moonlight Drive, near Charleston and Lamb Boulevards, at about 7:45 p.m. to assist a person retrieving property from the residence.

Police said they were informed that a domestic disturbance occurred earlier at the house and the man involved had previously threatened violence against law enforcement.

Metro was assisting a woman at the property with getting her items when the man returned to the residence. This is when he smashed a pickup truck into an unmarked patrol vehicle and charged at officers with a handgun, according to police.

Authorities said an officer shot the suspect several times while he was shouting and raising a handgun at police. The man was then transported to the University Medical Center and listed in stable condition after the incident.

The officer involved in the shooting was not injured, according to Metro, and the man was found to be armed with a pellet gun during the investigation.

This was the 19th officer-involved shooting investigated by Metro so far in 2017.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.