First responders 'overwhelmed' by Golden Knights' support after saving lives, surviving 1 October

First responders said they were overwhelmed by the support they felt at the Golden Knights tribute. (Photo: NBC Sports)

There was plenty of action during Tuesday night's inaugural Golden Knights home game, but for many, the most memorable moments came before the puck dropped.

Before the game the valley's first major league sports team held a ceremony paying tribute to the victims, survivors and first responders of the 1 October shooting.

The tribute included 58 seconds of silence to remember the 58 victims killed in the shooting. The team also introduced first responders along with their players, calling the firefighters, EMTs, doctors, nurses and police officers "Las Vegas' Heroes"

One of those first responders was Las Vegas Firefighter Tyler McFate.

"It's much appreciated that they took the time to acknowledge us," McFate said. He was off-duty on October 1, at the Route 91 Harvest Festival as a fan.

"Jason Aldean is one of my favorite artists, and it was the last act of the night," McFate said. "My girlfriend is sitting next to me and we've got her three-year-old ... Next thing I know, there's gunshots going off."

McFate said his first priority was helping his girlfriend and her son out of the concert grounds. He was able to do that safely, and then loaded strangers into his truck to get them to safety too.

"I tried to give a lending hand as much as I could," McFate said.

Because of that experience, McFate's captain chose him to represent the Las Vegas Fire Department on the ice during the tribute at T-Mobile Arena. McFate banged on the glass as he made his entrance onto the ice.

"It's kind of cool, I felt like one of the athletes," McFate said. "I had to bang on the glass a little bit. (I) saw some kids screaming so I wanted to give the acknowledgment they wanted!"

"It was just overwhelming. I can't really describe it with one word, but I'm very grateful to be alive, for one, and to work in this department," he continued. "We don't do the job that we do for the acknowledgment, we do it because that's what we love to do. But it's nice when the community cheers us on like that."

