Healing from trauma after 1 October shooting

Many in the Las Vegas community and around the country have been dealing with trauma from last week's shooting.

Many in the Las Vegas community and around the country have been dealing with trauma from last week's shooting. Mental health professionals have been working to help treat symptoms from anxiety to nightmares.

According to the National Center for PTSD, close to a third of mass shooting survivors are likely to experience post-traumatic stress disorder.

Doctors said for some people, symptoms could take weeks or months to develop.

"Just being in this community it impacts all of us. There's a sense of sadness all across our community because we are all in one way or another affected by it," Dr. Ramu Komanduri said.

Doctor Ramu Komanduri is the chief of staff at the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System.

He said he and his staff have helped treat hundreds of people connected to the mass shooting.

"Even a person who might not have been at this event could have these kind of symptoms of PTSD, nightmares, and lots of anxiety, tremendous fear," he said

The Vet Center has sent its mobile buses and resources to the convention center, hospitals, and other places to help council survivors, family members, first responders, and anyone else impacted by the tragedy.

"We want them to know that while you may feel quite out of sorts on the back end of this that there is a light at the end of the tunnel and that you can seek out the help of friends family and professionals," Phellep Snow from the Henderson Vet Center said.

Doctor Komanduri pointed out that a lot of mass shooting survivors will never develop PTSD, and many symptoms will usually start to go away in a few weeks.

He said the most important things when recovering from trauma are "take care of yourself, acknowledge your feelings, and reconnect with other people."

"If these symptoms last, and last like a month or longer we say we really need to start looking for professional help and seek counseling or other steps to get care," Komanduri said.

There are many counseling services available for those impacted by the 1 October shooting.

To learn more about some of those resources, call the victim support line at 866-535-5654.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.