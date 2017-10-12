Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting near Charleston and Lamb

Metro police are investigating an officer-involved shooting near Charleston and Lamb Boulevards. (Photo: Amanda Holderman)

A suspect suffered what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries after being shot by a Metro officer near Charleston and Lamb Boulevards Wednesday night, police said.

The officer-involved shooting happened at 39 Moonlight Drive. No police were injured, Metro said.

Streets in the area were blocked off and a car crash was also reported in the same location at 8:46 p.m. Wednesday.

