New UFO research project aims to be transparent

Rock band Blink 182 member Tom DeLonge announced a new project Wednesday that was supposed to change the way UFOs are researched. It's called "To the Stars Academy" and it's made up of scientists, researchers, and ex-government officials who are experts in the field.

The group consists of ex-CIA members, a Lockheed Martin program director, Department of Defense officials, and former Pentagon employees.

"I know many of them and they're top notch scientists, researchers, that have been brought in under the umbrella to agree to study advance threats," Las Vegas local and UFO expert John Alexander said.

Dr. Alexander ran a classified program looking at UFOs when he was on active duty.

"The first thing is: UFOs are real. This is a very real phenomenon. It is global in nature and it is something that's worthy of being researched," Dr. Alexander said.

He said this new project isn't offering any new revelation. It's more a push for investors, but the way this team plans to operate is a little different.

"This is combining research, innovation, and entertainment," Dr. Alexander said, “What's really different about this is not only entertainment value but the public, I mean they talk about transparency and that's something that I would definitely support."

