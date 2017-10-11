The Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auction Sweepstakes OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

The Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auction Sweepstakes begins at approximately 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time (“P.T.”) on Thursday, October 12, 2017, and ends at approximately 10:00 a.m. P.T. on Thursday, October 12, 2017. Station’s clock will be the official clock for the sweepstakes.

Sponsors: KVVU/KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, 25 TV 5 Drive, Henderson, NV; Barrett-Jackson, 3020 N Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251.

ENTRY: Watch MORE on KVVU on Thursday, October 12, 2017 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. P.T. A video and audio announcement will prompt viewers to call 1-888-369-5946. The fifth (5th) caller answered by KVVU is the winner, once eligibility is confirmed. In the event that the fifth (5th) caller is determined to be ineligible, subsequent calls will be taken in order until an eligible winner is determined. One (1) winner per household. Sponsors reserve the right to cancel or delay sweepstakes in the event of telephone or other technical or mechanical failure or problems of any kind or because of non-authorized human intervention. Sponsors are not responsible for telephone or other technical or mechanical failure or problems of any kind. Sponsors are not responsible for high volume of phone calls that could result in continuous busy signal or phone company message that all circuits are busy. All phone lines are cleared at time of video/audio cue to call.

ELIGIBILITY: Legal residents of Nevada in the Las Vegas Nielsen DMA who are 21 years of age or older at time of entry are eligible to enter, except employees of Sponsors, and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and/or their respective agents, affiliates, subsidiaries and members of their immediate families or household members. “Immediate family members” shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. “Household members” shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year. Winners of a prize from KVVU within the past thirty (30) days from the beginning date of this sweepstakes are not eligible.

WINNER SELECTION AND PRIZING: On Thursday, October 12, 2017, one (1) winner will be determined via the above process. Winner will receive:

four (4) “two-for-one” tickets valid for any one (1) day admission to the Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auction on either Thursday, October 19, Friday, October 20, or Saturday, October 21, 2017. Each ticket admits two (2) individuals; eight (8) individuals total may be admitted. Event is held at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino (3950 S Las Vegas Blvd. Las Vegas, NV 89119). Hours of operation and more details available at https://www.barrett-jackson.com/Events/Event/Schedule/LasVegas-2017/6e440ea6-e9a3-4a21-ab06-379913994c45. Approximate retail value: $250.00.

one (1) Barrett-Jackson goodie bag containing: o one (1) hat (approximate retail value: $30.00) o one (1) Koozie (approximate retail value: $6.00) o one (1) Long Sleeve Men’s Golf Shirt (size Large) (approximate retail value: $65.00)

one (1) Executive ballpoint office pen and case (approximate retail value: $10.00)

one (1) Barrett-Jackson Experience Fall issue magazine (approximate retail value: $10.99)

Total approximate retail value of prize: $371.99 . One prize per household.

Winners are responsible for picking up prize at KVVU’s address during business hours by 5:00 p.m. P.T. on Wednesday, October 18, 2017 and completing any required prize winner forms. Prize(s) may not be assigned, transferred, changed or redeemed for cash, except at Sponsors’ sole discretion. Sponsors reserve the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value if prize cannot be awarded as described. Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee express or implied by Sponsors. Sponsors disclaims all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any third-party product or services accepted by the winner(s). The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules. Entrants agree to be bound by Official Rules and agree that if any winner fails to provide proof of identity, refuses to provide required documentation, is found to have violated the Official Rules or otherwise does not meet eligibility criteria, prize will be forfeited. Entrants understand that Sponsors are not liable for injuries, losses or damages of any kind arising from participation in this promotion and acceptance, possession and use of prize. Sponsors are not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize. Decisions of Sponsors are final and binding in all respects.

ODDS of winning depend on the number and timing of eligible calls received.

GENERAL: Except where prohibited by law: (i) entry constitutes permission for Sponsors to use winner’s entry, name, hometown, likeness, photograph, voice and statements regarding this sweepstakes in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the sweepstakes, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner’s list, if applicable; (ii) potential grand winner will be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Release of Liability/Publicity, unless prohibited by law, by 5:00 p.m. P.T. on Wednesday, October 18, 2017. If a potential winner cannot be contacted, fails to claim prize, or fails to respond to the winner notification, the potential winner is disqualified and the prize will be donated to Opportunity Village.

By participating and winning a prize, winners releases Sponsors, their parents, affiliates, subsidiaries and agents, and their respective officers, directors, employees and agents from any and all liability with respect to the prize won and participation in the sweepstakes. Subject to all U.S. federal, NV state and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited. Applicable taxes are the sole responsibility of the winner(s). Winners will receive an IRS 1099-MISC tax form.

For the winners’ list, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope after Friday, October 20, 2017 to Winners’ List – Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auction Sweepstakes at the KVVU address above.