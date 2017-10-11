Portion of I-15 to close for Project Neon in October - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Portion of I-15 to close for Project Neon in October

A portion of Interstate 15 will be closed in October for construction, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation. 

The Nevada Department of Transportation said the inside left lane along Interstate 15 between Washington Avenue and the Spaghetti Bowl interchange will be closed from 10 p.m., Oct. 16 through 6 a.m. Oct. 26. 

The closure will allow crews to install Active Traffic Management signs as part of Project Neon. 

Motorists are asked to use caution driving through the construction zones. 

Updates on Project Neon can be found online at NDOTProjectNeon.com

