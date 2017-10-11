Mesquite PD: Shooter was 'hardly a member' of the community - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Mesquite PD: Shooter was 'hardly a member' of the community

A Mesquite police vehicle is shown in an undated image. (File) A Mesquite police vehicle is shown in an undated image. (File)
MESQUITE, NV (FOX5) -

Mesquite police said they believe the 1 October shooter's actions will not impact the city. 

In a statement released Wednesday, the department said they are hard at work assisting Las Vegas Metro police with the investigation into the shooter and his residence in Mesquite. 

Mesquite Police Chief Troy Tanner said he would like to express his condolences to all of the victims and their loved ones. 

Tanner said the shooter was "hardly a member of this community." Adding, he lives in the city for a little less than a year and "he contributed very little if nothing while here."

Tanner said he hopes the department can help play a part in bringing justice and closure to the victims. 

