Man falls through ceiling trying to evade Metro before arrest

Las Vegas Metro police said a man fell through a ceiling while trying to evade police before he was arrested for murder.

On Oct. 7, detectives went to an apartment complex at 1200 Redwood Street, near Charleston and Rainbow boulevards where they believed the suspect, 41-year-old Edward Perez. was. Detectives knocked on the door and were told Perez was not there. While detectives were obtaining a search warrant for the apartment, Perez climbed into the attic and crawled to another end of the building where he fell through a drywall ceiling and into another person's apartment. The person was able to leave the apartment and Perez was taken into custody.

He was treated for injuries sustained in the fall at University Medical Center before he was taken to the Clark County Detention Center.

Police believe Perez shot and killed a woman on Oct. 5 in the 4200 block of Ridgeview Drive, near Torrey Pines Drive and Flamingo Road. Police believe Perez entered the home the victim was in, yelled at her and shot her. Bystanders told police there was a verbal argument between the victim and Perez before the shooting.

Perez faces charges of murder with use of a deadly weapon, burglary while in possession of a deadly weapon, discharging a gun at or into an occupied structure, possession of a gun by a prohibited person, kidnapping with use of a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon and child abuse or neglect.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Metro's Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or by email. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

