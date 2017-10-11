Man arrested in connection with 2016 homicide in North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas police said they arrested a 35-year-old man in connection with a homicide from 2016.

Police said on April 15, 2016, at about 11:15 p.m officers responded to the 2100 block of Carroll Street, near Civic Center Drive and Lake Mead Boulevard for reports of a shooting. Arriving officers found a 34-year-old North Las Vegas man outside of a building suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

On Sept. 29, police said they obtained an arrest warrant for Raul Lara in connection with the case. Lara was taken into custody on Sept. 30.

Lara was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for one count of conspiracy to commit murder, one count of murder with a deadly weapon, two counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, and one count of prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.