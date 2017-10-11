Teens' 'skateboarding argument' leads to murder of elderly Henderson veteran

A 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were arrested for the murder of an elderly Henderson veteran, according to Henderson Police.

Police said on April 2 at about 9:20 p.m. police responded to the 100 block of Water Street on reports of a battered man lying unconscious.

Police said they found the victim, 71-year-old Robert Gamboa, lying with his back in the street and his legs on the sidewalk. He was holding an unopened folding knife and smelled like alcohol, according to police reports.

Witnesses said Gamboa got into an argument with three teenagers and 20-year-old Anthony Andolina. Gamboa yelled at them for skating on a skateboard near where he was sitting.

The teens told police that Gamboa approached them with a folding knife. Some said the blade was out and others said it was closed. In a verbal argument, Anthony Andolina and the 17-year-old admitted to punching Gamboa in the chest and jaw, causing him to fall and hit his head on concrete. Andolina, the 17-year-old and two other teen witnesses fled the scene.

On July 21, Gamboa died from blunt force trauma injuries to the head, which were sustained in this incident. His death was ruled a homicide.

Andolina was arrested on Oct. 6 on a felony warrant for open murder. The 17-year-old was arrested the following day on a felony warrant for open murder. Police said there was probably cause to charge the two because they had "every opportunity to walk away from the altercation," and they both admitted to throwing punches which caused him to hit the ground, and later die.

Gamboa's death marked the sixth homicide in Henderson this year.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Henderson police at 702-267-4750. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

