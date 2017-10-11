Man and juvenile arrested for murder of Henderson veteran

Henderson police said they arrested a 20-year-old man and a juvenile in connection with the murder of a veteran.

Police said on April 2 at about 9:20 p.m. police responded to the 100 block of Water Street for reports of a man who had been a victim of a battery.

Citing the investigation, police said the victim, 71-year-old Robert Gamboa, was in a verbal argument with several people. An unidentified juvenile and Anthony Andolina struck Gamboa as a result of the argument.

Gamboa died from his injuries several months later and the Clark County Coroner's Office determined Gamboa's death was attributed to the injuries he sustained. His death was ruled a homicide.

Andolina was arrested on Oct. 6 on a felony warrant for open murder. The juvenile, whose identity was not released, was arrested the following day on a felony warrant for open murder.

Gamboa's death marked the sixth homicide in Henderson this year.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Henderson police at 702-267-4750. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

