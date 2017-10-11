DOJ grants $1 million to Nevada law enforcement for shooting response

Police officers and medical personnel stand at the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The U.S. Department of Justice awarded the Nevada Department of Public Safety a $1 million grant for law enforcement's response to the 1 October shooting.

The grant is taken from funds from the Bureau of Justice Assistance.

The DOJ said the funds "recognize the hard work and dedication of law enforcement officers across Las Vegas and the State of Nevada."

The department said it will continue to work with officials in Las Vegas to address costs related to the shooting.

In response to the grant, Sen. Dean Heller said, " I'm incredibly proud of our first responders who ran toward violence and chaos and undoubtedly saved many lives."

President Donald Trump tweeted a message in regards to the announcement Wednesday.

Happy to announce we are awarding $1M to Las Vegas - in order to help local law enforcement working OT to respond to last Sunday’s tragedy. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2017

