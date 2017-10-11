AG shuts down fake website soliciting donations for 1 October victims

The Nevada attorney general shut down another fake website soliciting donations for the victims of the 1 October shooting.

Attorney General Adam Paul Laxalt said they received an alert from GoFundMe of a fraudulent donation website claiming to be affiliated with an existing campaign on GoFundMe. Laxalt's Bureau of Consumer Protection removed the fake website. Last week, the attorney general's office removed a Facebook page after receiving complaints from locals.

For those would like to donate to the victims through GoFundMe, the website compiled a list of vetted campaigns online. The campaigns can be accessed online.

In addition, the attorney general's office suggested donors follow these guidelines:

Avoid any charity or fundraiser asking for donations in cash or via wire transfer. Those unable to provide detailed information about their mission or organization are suspect.

Ask for detailed information about the charity.

Review the charity's financial information or Form 990.

Do not feel pressured to make an immediate donation by phone or in person.

Avoid making checks payable to individuals

When texting donations, check the number with the source before donating.

Be cautious of unsolicited charitable emails.

Social media sites can also perpetuate scams.

Be careful with "sound-alike names." Many fake charities intentionally use names that can be confused with legitimate and respected charities.

Anyone who believes they've come across a fraudulent charity can report it to the Nevada Attorney General's Office. Complaints can also be filed at the Family Assistance Center located at 3150 Paradise Road.

