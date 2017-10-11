Unmarked Metro vehicle stolen during burglary

An unmarked police car with equipment inside was stolen during a burglary on Monday, according to Las Vegas Metro police.

Between 3:45 p.m. and 6:50 p.m. the unmarked white 2007 Nissan Maxima was stolen from the garage of a home near South Pavilion Center Drive and Alta Drive, Metro said. The vehicle has Nevada license plate 003UHM and is equipped with police lights and siren.

The Nissan was operated by a department employee and had department equipment inside including a 9mm black handgun, police radio, tactical vest with police insignia, police identification card, Metro police badge, yellow police jacket, a taser, and a tan patrol uniform.

If you see the vehicle, call 911 immediately. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

If you are stopped by an unmarked police car and question the authenticity of the officer, call 911 and verify the legitimacy of the officer, request that the officer shows picture identification, pull over in a populated area, continue to a well-lit area if the stop occurs at night, and ask the officer to request a marked unit to respond.

