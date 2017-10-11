Zappos to assist with funeral costs for 1 October victims - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Zappos to assist with funeral costs for 1 October victims

Posted: Updated:
The sign for Zappos is seen on its headquarters in downtown Las Vegas. (File/FOX5) The sign for Zappos is seen on its headquarters in downtown Las Vegas. (File/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Zappos is offering families of victims of the 1 October shooting assistance with funeral costs. 

The company said they are offering one-on-one support to cover funeral costs. 

Families who need immediate assistance with funeral costs can reach out to Zappos via email here

In addition, the company is matching donations up to $1 million.100 percent of the donations will go to the victims. Zappos said it will cover all associated fees. If you would like to donate visit zappos.com

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.