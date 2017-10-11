Zappos to assist with funeral costs for 1 October victims

The sign for Zappos is seen on its headquarters in downtown Las Vegas. (File/FOX5)

Zappos is offering families of victims of the 1 October shooting assistance with funeral costs.

The company said they are offering one-on-one support to cover funeral costs.

Families who need immediate assistance with funeral costs can reach out to Zappos via email here.

In addition, the company is matching donations up to $1 million.100 percent of the donations will go to the victims. Zappos said it will cover all associated fees. If you would like to donate visit zappos.com.

