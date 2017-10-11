College student sues MGM Resorts after shooting on Vegas Strip - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

College student sues MGM Resorts after shooting on Vegas Strip

One October shooting victim Paige Gasper pictured here. (Courtesy: Abraham, Watkins) One October shooting victim Paige Gasper pictured here. (Courtesy: Abraham, Watkins)
A California college student is leading a lawsuit against MGM Resorts International and others after she was injured in the 1 October shooting.

Paige Gasper, a student at Sonoma State University, filed a lawsuit against MGM Resorts International, Mandalay Corp., Estate of Steven Paddock and liability claims against Slide Fire, the manufacturer of the bump stock device. 

Gasper sustained life-threatening injuries in the shooting that night, according to a representative of a Texas law firm handling the case, with shattered ribs and a lacerated liver due to a gunshot.

The lawsuit is claiming liability against the parties mentioned, as stated in a release, with a planned press conference Wednesday to focus on a movement for change - making places safer and holding those responsible for failing to protect the innocent.

Steven Paddock opened fire towards concertgoers at the Route 91 Harvest festival on Oct. 1; killing 58 while injuring 489 people.

Previously, an attorney representing families affected by the Strip shooting said he is getting ready to file a lawsuit involving the shooter, MGM, and music festival organizers.

