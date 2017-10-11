Smoke from wildfire creates eerie atmosphere at Disneyland

A wildfire burning in California cast an eerie orange glow in the skies over Disneyland. (Brooke Nicole / Junior Olivas)

Don’t cancel your weekend road trip plans to Southern California just yet because of a wildfire burning in Anaheim Hills.

Despite the wildfires burning, and the ominous sky over Disneyland, park officials say the happiest place on Earth is still open.

But, the park is encouraging people to monitor the situation via Disney’s Twitter feed.

The fire burning near the resort is 13 miles away in Anaheim Hills where evacuation orders are in place.

While the numbers are continually changing, the fires -- include the ones in Wine Country -- have burned more than 100,000 acres of land and have killed 17 people.

Many residents in Santa Rose tried to return home to see what they could salvage from their charred properties but are finding it difficult to find their neighborhoods which are now unrecognizable due to the damage.

If you are headed to Southern California this weekend, health officials are encouraging face masks to make breathing easier, especially if you suffer from respiratory issues.

