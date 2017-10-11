1 October shooting survivor and UNLV Hockey coach reflects on Go - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

1 October shooting survivor and UNLV Hockey coach reflects on Golden Knights home opener

Written by Eric Hilt
UNLV hockey coach Nick Robone was wounded by gunshots in 1 October. UNLV hockey coach Nick Robone was wounded by gunshots in 1 October.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Hockey fans have been waiting for the puck to drop at T-Mobile Arena for months, but one member of the valley's hockey community said he's happy to be alive for the historic night.

UNLV Hockey Assistant Coach Nick Robone was at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Oct. 1 with his brother and a friend. Shortly after the shots rang out, Robone said he realized he had been hit. 

"It was crazy. You didn't exactly know what the sounds were. It sounded like firecrackers or a blown speaker," Robone said. "After the second or third grouping, I realized I'd been hit."

Robone was shot in the chest, and the bullet barely missed hitting his lung. His brother and friend were able to carry him to safety and helping load him into the ambulance.

"I had been hit pretty good, in the chest. Spitting up blood," Robone said. 

He spent nine days at Sunrise Hospital, and was discharged on Tuesday - the same day as the Vegas Golden Knights home opener. 

"It's important to not necessarily forget what happened but at the same time, you want to move forward," Robone said. "I think the Golden Knights are going to provide that."

