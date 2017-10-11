Furry friends are welcome at Life Time Athletics fall 'Puppy Power 5k'

Runners pose with their furry friends at the Puppy Power 5k (Life time Athletic).

Enjoy the crisp Las Vegas fall weather with your furry friend on a fun run in Henderson.

Life Time Athletic Green Valley will host the 'Puppy Power 5k' on Oct. 14 starting at 9 a.m. at 121 Carnegie Street. Two routes are set up for participants and their canine companions.

Walk or run the route that begins at the entrance of the fitness center in the semi-annual fun run.

Members and non-members are welcome to join the free run by calling 702-802-7300 to RSVP ahead of time.

Puppies will be spoiled with 'puppachinos,' dog treats, and water bowls. Healthy snacks are available for humans including a coffee bar and water.

