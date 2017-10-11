Furry friends are welcome at Life Time Athletics fall 'Puppy Pow - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Furry friends are welcome at Life Time Athletics fall 'Puppy Power 5k'

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jennifer Hurtado
Connect
Runners pose with their furry friends at the Puppy Power 5k (Life time Athletic). Runners pose with their furry friends at the Puppy Power 5k (Life time Athletic).
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Enjoy the crisp Las Vegas fall weather with your furry friend on a fun run in Henderson. 

Life Time Athletic Green Valley will host the 'Puppy Power 5k' on Oct. 14 starting at 9 a.m. at 121 Carnegie Street. Two routes are set up for participants and their canine companions.  

Walk or run the route that begins at the entrance of the fitness center in the semi-annual fun run. 

Members and non-members are welcome to join the free run by calling 702-802-7300 to RSVP ahead of time. 

Puppies will be spoiled with 'puppachinos,' dog treats, and water bowls. Healthy snacks are available for humans including a coffee bar and water. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.