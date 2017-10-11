Vegas Golden Knights Ceremony honors victims and heroes

The Vegas Golden Knight’s paid tribute to the victims and heroes of the October first shooting. At the ceremony, they introduced police, medical staff, firefighters, and EMTs alongside the Golden Knights players.

The team also had a 58 second moment of silence for the 58 victims who died. The national anthem was lead by the Route 91 Harvest Festival Team, and the first puck was dropped by a group of survivors.

Las Vegas local and Golden Knights Player Deryk Engelland addressed the crowd.

“To the families and the victims know that we'll do everything that we can to help you and our city heal,” Engelland said, “We are Vegas strong.”

Las Vegas locals participating in the March said this team and this game are a welcome way to heal right now.

“Being an actual resident here it's been a little eerie. But I feel like this is what we need, to actually all come together. The city has been awesome with everything that has happened and I feel like this is what's gonna unite us and this is gonna be awesome,” local Juan Carlos Garcia said.

