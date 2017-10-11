1 October victims' families filing lawsuit against bump stock makers

Bump stock manufacturers are the target of a new lawsuit.

As survivors of the 1 October shooting continue to recover, many families have been preparing to bury their loved ones who didn't make it.

A lot of people have been questioning how one shooter was able to harm so many people, and some said they're finding their answer through a lawsuit.

"Imagine people who were just trying to attend a concert entering a war zone," attorney Jonathan Lowy, Vice President of the Legal Action Project, at the Brady Center said. "That's a nightmare that I don't think we have precedent for."

Officials said the gunman had 12 guns with bump stocks when he fired into a crowded music festival, injuring hundreds and murdering 58 people.

"This shooter, this murderer, would not have been able to kill or shoot anywhere near as many people as he did in this short period of time, from that range without this device," attorney Robert Eglet said.

Attorney Robert Eglet joined forces with the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence, in a class action lawsuit. They said they are seeking damages for the survivors of the Route 91 Harvest Festival massacre and they're going after bump stock manufacturers.

"It allows them to turn a semi-automatic weapon into a machine gun," Eglet said. "(It) is a violation of federal law."

Named in the lawsuit was Slide Fire Solutions. The bump stock company, did not return calls Tuesday.

Along with seeking money for counseling and other treatments, attorneys said they hope to make some changes to the way bump stocks are sold.

"There is no place for selling that sort of product to the general public without any sort of reasonable conditions or practices," Lowy said.

Both Eglet and Lowy said make no mistake, they're not attacking gun rights; the lawsuit is about the victims.

"They feel that they can prevent other families and communities from suffering as they've suffered."

