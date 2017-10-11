'Petaling it Forward' surprises people with free flowers

Flowers are a universal symbol of love and compassion in a myriad of occasions in anyone's life. An organization of florists wants to brighten Las Vegas' spirits with a sweet-scented bouquet or two.

The Society of American Florists will stop by three locations in the Valley to promote their 'Keep One, Share One' campaign. More than 300 florists are hitting the streets of Las Vegas to surprise people with two bouquets of fresh flowers. One is to keep and the second is to share with a loved one, co-worker or a complete stranger to brighten their day.

Stop by the following locations for your fresh flowers:

Centennial Hills area at 8 a.m.

Mandalay Bay Vicinity at 9:30 a.m.

Downtown area at 11 a.m.

Share your bouquet photos with FOX5 on our Facebook page 'FOX5 Vegas' or on Instagram @FOX5Vegas using the hashtag #PetalItForward.

