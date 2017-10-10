Motorcyclist killed after striking barrier identified

A motorcyclist who died Monday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on an access road parallel to the Interstate 15 near Russell was identified by Nevada Highway Patrol on Oct. 10.

Las Vegas resident Fernando Ramos, 27, was traveling northbound on the I-15 access road south of the Russell Road off-ramp at 3:45 p.m. on a black Kawasaki when he entered a painted gore at the off-ramp, according to NHP.

RELATED: Motorcyclist killed in single-vehicle crash near I-15 and Russell Road

Ramos tried to avoid striking the impact attenuator, also known as a crash cushion, by heavily braking but the motorcycle struck it head-on, an NHP release said.

He was ejected from the bike and struck a concrete barrier wall. Ramos succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is the NHP-Southern Command's 47th fatal crash with 50 lives lost.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.