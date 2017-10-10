MGM comments on 1 October timeline 'inaccuracies'

Metro Police said Monday that Mandalay Bay security guard Jesus Campos was shot about six minutes before Stephen Paddock opened fire into the crowd at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Oct. 1. The changes and clarifications in the timeline caused confusion for some trying to understand what lead up to the shooting that killed 58 people and injured 489.

MGM Resorts, which owns Mandalay Bay, released the following statement Spokesperson Debra DeShong released the following statement:

This remains an ongoing investigation with a lot of moving parts. As evidenced by law enforcement briefings over the past week, many facts are still unverified and continue to change as events are under review. We cannot be certain about the most recent timeline that has been communicated publically [sic], and we believe what is currently being expressed may not be accurate. We understand the public’s desire for information and the importance of getting our community and the public at large the information they deserve, and we are doing everything we can to support law enforcement’s efforts to do so. Therefore, it is not appropriate for us to comment further at this time on what remains an open matter for law enforcement.

