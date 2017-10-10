NDOT announces I-15 closures for traffic sign installation

An installation of an overhead traffic sign will cause closures on southbound Interstate 15 Thursday night.

The I-15 between the Washington Avenue exit and Lake Mead Boulevard exit will close from 11 p.m. on October 12 until 4 a.m. on October 13, according to a Nevada Department of Transportation release.

In addition, NDOT announced the closure of the Lake Mead Boulevard on-ramps to the I-15 southbound at 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

The closures are part of the nearly $1 billion Project Neon construction.

For a detailed list of closures and detour information, visit NDOTProjectNeon.com. NDOT also offers a free app to download on Android and Apple devices.

