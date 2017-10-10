NDOT announces I-15 closures for traffic sign installation - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

NDOT announces I-15 closures for traffic sign installation

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jennifer Hurtado
Connect
A computer animation details Project Neon plans. (Source: FOX5) A computer animation details Project Neon plans. (Source: FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

An installation of an overhead traffic sign will cause closures on southbound Interstate 15 Thursday night. 

The I-15 between the Washington Avenue exit and Lake Mead Boulevard exit will close from 11 p.m. on October 12 until 4 a.m. on October 13, according to a Nevada Department of Transportation release.

In addition, NDOT announced the closure of the Lake Mead Boulevard on-ramps to the I-15 southbound at 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. 

The closures are part of the nearly $1 billion Project Neon construction. 

For a detailed list of closures and detour information, visit NDOTProjectNeon.com. NDOT also offers a free app to download on Android and Apple devices. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.