1 killed in road rage crash near Moapa, 4 arrested

The driver of the Jeep suffered life-threatening injuries when he crashed into the embankment (NHP).

The driver of the Mini Cooper died of his injuries (NHP).

Nevada Highway Patrol released the details of a road rage crash involving four vehicles near Moapa that killed an elderly man on Sunday.

According to a release, a silver Jeep SUV was driving recklessly on southbound Interstate 15 near mile marker 93 at 12:54 p.m. A black BMW M5 sedan directly was in front of the Jeep and a black Cadillac Escalade was traveling in the same direction when the three vehicles began driving aggressively due to road rage, according to witness statements.

Witness statements indicate that a passenger in the Cadilac threw a bottle at the Jeep.

The NHP release said the Jeep attempted to pass the BMW on the left paved shoulder and gravel median when it struck the left side of the BMW. The BMW crossed southwest travel lanes into a dirt shoulder and into an embankment.

The driver of the Jeep attempted to re-enter the lane when it lost control causing it to rotate counterclockwise. The Jeep landed in the northbound I-15 lanes where a red Mini Cooper struck the right side of the Jeep and a Nissan SUV also traveling northbound struck the left front of the Mini Cooper, the release said.

The driver of the Mini Cooper, 69-year-old Michael Prinaris, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital, NHP said. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

NHP said the 35-year-old male driver of the silver Jeep was transported to UMC with life-threatening injuries but is currently stable.

He was booked in absentia for felony reckless driving with death, according to the release.

In addition, three others involved in the road rage incident were also arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

The 24-year-old driver of the BMW, Nan Ying, was booked for misdemeanor reckless driving. He did not sustain injuries.

The 20-year-old passenger in the Cadillac who threw the bottle at the Jeep was booked for littering.

The 19-year-old driver of the Cadilac was booked for misdemeanor reckless driving.

NHP said the 73-year-old occupants of the Nissan SUV were taken to UMC with minor injuries.

This is the 46th fatal crash in NHP-Southern Command's jurisdiction.

