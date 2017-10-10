1 killed in road rage crash near Moapa

The driver of the Jeep suffered life-threatening injuries when he crashed into the embankment (NHP).

The driver of the Mini Cooper died of his injuries (NHP).

Nevada Highway Patrol released the details of a road rage crash involving four vehicles near Moapa that killed an elderly man on Sunday.

According to a release, a silver Jeep SUV was driving recklessly on southbound Interstate 15 near mile marker 93 at 12:54 p.m. A black BMW M5 sedan directly was in front of the Jeep and a black Cadillac Escalade was traveling in the same direction when the three vehicles began driving aggressively due to road rage, according to witness statements.

The NHP release said the Jeep attempted to pass the BMW on the left paved shoulder and gravel median when it struck the left side of the BMW. The BMW crossed southwest travel lanes into a dirt shoulder and into an embankment.

The driver of the Jeep attempted to re-enter the lane when it lost control causing it to rotate counterclockwise. The Jeep landed in the northbound I-15 lanes where a red Mini Cooper struck the right side of the Jeep and a Nissan SUV also traveling northbound struck the left front of the Mini Cooper, the release said.

The driver of the Mini Cooper, 69-year-old Michael Prinaris, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital, NHP said. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

NHP said the 35-year-old male driver of the silver Jeep was transported to UMC with life-threatening injuries but is currently stable.

He was booked in absentia for felony reckless driving with death, according to the release.

It is unclear at this time whether the other drivers involved in the road rage incident will face charges.

