Metro going through hundreds of hours of footage related to 1 October shooting

Metro Police said Tuesday they were going through hundreds of hours of footage from multiple casinos, and from Mesquite and Las Vegas.

"There is a lot of video. Imagine back tracking someone's itinerary, and pulling the video and not knowing if [the shooter] is in it, then someone has to watch that video. Someone is watching every piece," Assistant Sheriff Todd Fasulo said. "So you're talking about hundreds of hours of video. He frequented a lot of places, there is so much of it, that's what's taking us so long to get through it."

Beyond trying to trace the shooters last steps, investigators are trying to trace his mental state leading up to the shooting as well. Metro said they are working with the FBI in developing a motive, but as of Tuesday it remained unclear.

"The first thing you have to do is find everything you can about the shooter. We still have to get through that with him," Fasulo said. "The FBI is phenomenal when it comes to that, they do a really good job and study the people that do these events. "

A key piece in learning more about the shooter may be his live in girlfriend Marilou Danley, who has been interviewed by the FBI.

"From understanding our suspect, she is critical to give us an inside loo into what his mental state may have been because she was one of the closest people to him."

Since the first days following the shooting, Metro has changed a few key things pertaining to the investigation, including when a Mandalay Bay security guard was shot. Metro said Monday that Jesus Campos was shot about six minutes before the suspect opened fire on the crowd at the Harvest Festival. After Campos was shot, he didn't call police, he instead radioed down to the hotel for help. Assistant Sheriff Fasulo said that's standard protocol in the hotel industry.

"I think it's important to keep in mind that that night, from what I can tell, everyone followed what they were supposed to do. Now months down the road, hindsight is 20-20," he said.

Another big development to the investigation is the shooters time in Las Vegas. Metro originally reported that the shooter arrived at Mandalay Bay on Sept. 28, and later said he could have been in the area as early as the Sept. 25.

"When we give you these press conferences, we're telling you what we know at that time. When you talk about timelines there are multiple pieces of info from sources all coming in and we have to put it in chronological order. So when we put the 27th that's what we believed, now there may be reservations, that's why see the difference in the date," Fasulo said but did not elaborate on what reservations he was referencing.

The main thing Fasulo said he wants the community to know is that Metro is working tirelessly on this case, and that this horrifying incident is rare. Still, he said should anyone find themselves in an active shooter situation, there are things they should do to be safe.

"Number one, be aware of your surroundings. Number two, when you're in the venue and you hear a gunshot take cover, take cover behind something you think can withstand a bullet. You might think it's smart to run out of a venue, and if that's the closest cover then yes. Otherwise take cover behind something you think can stop a bullet, that's the best piece of advice."

As for if and when any more body camera footage will be released, Fasulo said probably not until the investigation is complete.

