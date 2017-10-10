Clark County announces strategy to distribute Las Vegas Victims' Fund donations

After nine days of fundraising for the victims of the Route 91 Harvest Festival mass shooting, Clark County officials have announced a strategy to rightfully distribute the funds to those injured and to the families of the deceased.

Clark County said the first step is to create a diverse committee of community leaders will be responsible for constructing the process to ensure the distribution of funds in a timely and transparent manner, although the county has not determined who will serve on the committee, a release said.

Clark County Commission Chair Steve Sisolak and Sheriff Joe Lombardo started the GoFundMe account in the early hours of Oct. 2, shortly after the mass shooting that shocked the world. Over 84,000 people and businesses from around the globe raised more than $10.4 million and the amount continues to grow every day.

A release states that victim compensation expert attorney Kenneth R. Feinberg will lead the community efforts to create a process for distributing the funds.

Feinberg advised that "a clear and objective process must be established to get the donated funds to the victims and their families in a timely manner."

In previous tragedies, Feinberg managed the OneOrlando Fund for victims of the Pulse Night Club shooting, the OneBoston Fund for victims of the marathon bombing and served as special master of the Federal September 11th victim compensation fund.

The National Center for Victims of Crime, a non-profit organization that advocates on behalf of victims and their families, raised an additional $700,000 for the victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting. They are also providing assistance to victims and fundraising efforts.

A total of 58 people were killed in the shooting and 489 injured.

FOX5 will continue to update the status of the Las Vegas Victims' Fund distribution efforts.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.