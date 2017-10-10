New ballpark for Las Vegas 51s coming to Downtown Summerlin

A rendering shows the exterior of the Las Vegas Ballpark.

A rendering shows an angle of the the Las Vegas Ballpark.

The Las Vegas 51s will have a new home to play ball in Summerlin.

The Howard Hughes Corporation announced it plans to develop and construct a baseball stadium in Downtown Summerlin near City National Arena.

The 10,000 fan-capacity stadium will be built on eight acres of land. It will feature 22 suites, club seats, berm seating, party zones and decks, picnic tables, kids' zone, bars and a pool beyond the outfield wall. Parking will be available at adjacent sites.

The stadium, which will be named the Las Vegas Ballpark will be the home for the Las Vegas 51s and also host civic, community, nonprofit and sporting events.

Additionally, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority Board of Directors approved a marketing partnership with the stadium.

The Las Vegas 51s are a member of the Pacific Coast League and a Triple-A affiliate of the New York Mets, which is wholly owned by The Howard Hughes Corporation.

