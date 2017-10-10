RTC operating express lines for Golden Knights games

An RTC bus is shown in an undated image. (File)

The Regional Transportation Commission is making it easier for Vegas Golden Knights fans to travel to and from games at the T-Mobile Arena.

RTC said it is operating four Golden Knights Express routes during the season. The routes provide nonstop service to the arena.

Each stop will make three trips to the arena at varying times before the games. Departures will range from one to two hours before the game. After the game, each route will leave the arena at approximately 20 minutes, 30 minutes and 45 minutes after the game ends.

The rides cost $2 each way. Riders should bring exact change or download the rideRTC app and pay for the tickets there.

The routes include:

Route 605 -Summerlin Golden Knights Express: J.W. Marriott Las Vegas, Rampart Casino, 221 North Rampart Boulevard

Route 606 -Henderson Golden Knights Express: PT's Ranch, 2430 East Pebble Road

Route 607 -Centennial Hills Golden Knights Express: Centennial Hills Transit Center and Park & Ride, 7313 Grand Montecito Parkway

Route 608 -Southwest Golden Knights Express: Born and Raised Las Vegas, 7260 South Cimarron Road

Route 605 will take approximately 35 minutes, Route 606 will take about 25 minutes, Route 607 will take about 45 minutes and Route 608 will take about 30 minutes.

