Student stabbed multiple times at Chaparral High School

Student stabbed multiple times at Chaparral High School

Chaparral High School is shown on Oct. 10, 2017. (Cherney Amhara/FOX5) Chaparral High School is shown on Oct. 10, 2017. (Cherney Amhara/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Clark County School District said they are investigating a stabbing at Chaparral High School Tuesday morning. 

Police confirmed a 14-year-old girl was stabbed multiple times by a 16-year-old girl. 

The 14-year-old girl was stabbed multiple times in the chest, police said. She is expected to be okay. 

Police said the 16-year-old girl is facing charges. 

