Student stabbed multiple times at Chaparral High School

Chaparral High School is shown on Oct. 10, 2017. (Cherney Amhara/FOX5)

Clark County School District said they are investigating a stabbing at Chaparral High School Tuesday morning.

Police confirmed a 14-year-old girl was stabbed multiple times by a 16-year-old girl.

The 14-year-old girl was stabbed multiple times in the chest, police said. She is expected to be okay.

Police said the 16-year-old girl is facing charges.

