Funeral scheduled for Iowa woman slain in Las Vegas

A funeral has been scheduled for a northwest Iowa woman who was killed in the Las Vegas country music concert shooting.

Carly Kreibaum was among the 58 people fatally shot Oct. 1 in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. The Sutherland woman was 33 years old.

An obituary says her funeral will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Sutherland Community Center in Sutherland. Her remains will be interred at Waterman Cemetery in Sutherland.

Kreibaum was a mother of two and a Sibley native who graduated from Sibley-Ocheyedan High School. She later attended Wayne State College in Wayne, Nebraska.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.