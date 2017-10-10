Pole falls on school bus near Arville and Oakey

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a crash involving a school bus Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the incident at 6:22 a.m. at Arville Street and Oakey Boulevard.

According to Metro, a truck was making a turn at the intersection when it hit a light pole. The pole fell and hit the side of a school bus.

Eight students were on the bus at the time, police said. No injuries were reported.

Metro said delays were expected in the area.

