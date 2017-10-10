Pioche Conservation Camp inmate walks away

Claude Laska is shown in this undated image (NDOC).

A Pioche Conservation Camp inmate walked away from the minimum security site Monday afternoon.

Claude Laska, 24, left the Nevada Department of Corrections camp in Pioche, Nev. at 4:30 p.m., according to a release. He arrived on March 2 to serve a 19 to 72-month sentence for a home invasion among other charges.

The correction's release described Laska as a white male, 6'0" tall, 180 pounds with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing prison blue denim pants with a blue shirt at the time of his escape.

Laska is reported to have multiple tattoos including an Albanian flag on his right arm, '401' on his left fingers and 'loyalty' on his right wrist.

Pioche Conservation Camp is about three hours north of Las Vegas.

Anyone with information on Laska's whereabouts is urged to contact 9-1-1 or a local police station.

