Desert Inn fire causing heavy black smoke put out quickly

Firefighters put out a pipe fire on Desert Inn Road Monday. Firefighters put out a pipe fire on Desert Inn Road Monday.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Firefighters with Clark County and Las Vegas Fire and Rescue put out a fire that filled the air with heavy black smoke. 

Crews responded to the large pile of fiberglass pipes on fire near a contractor business at 3230 West Desert Inn Road at 5:48 p.m. Monday. 

LVFR said the fire was under control in less than ten minutes. The pipes are used for underground culverts.

No buildings had any damage from the fire.There were no injuries reported. The contractor who owned the pipes estimated their worth at $50,000, LVFR said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.  The contractor told fire investigators that homeless people have been staying in the pipes.

