Golden Knights home opener to honor victims and heroes of mass shooting

The Vegas Golden Knights has its inaugural home opener Tuesday against the Arizona Coyotes. In the wake of last week's mass shooting, the tone is going to be a lot different than many hockey fans are used to.

For most teams, the home opener is all about the players and excitement for the season ahead. However, Tuesday’s game is going to be about honoring victims and heroes of the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

"(Tuesday) night is not about us, it's about honoring and remembering the victims and supporting their families and recognizing the first responders who did tremendous work," Golden Knights General Manager George McPhee said.

“It's gonna be a very emotional thing, I think obviously right from the start,” goalie Marc-Andre Fleury said.

“Incredibly emotional experience and devastating experience for a lot of people. We are going to try to have the ceremony tomorrow night that provides the respect and dignity to everyone involved,” McPhee said.

Before that ceremony, fans plan to march from New York New York to T-Mobile Arena, and the national anthem will be sung by workers from the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

“We'll have people there that were affected by what happened and we're gonna do that all year so it'll be nice to meet them and do everything we can to bring a little bit brighter light to their lives and the lives that were affected in the tragedy,” left wing James Neal said.

“We just wanna get out there and help as many people as we can and help the city,” defenseman Deryk Engelland said.

