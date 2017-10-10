NY Mets to disassociate with Las Vegas 51s - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

NY Mets to disassociate with Las Vegas 51s

Posted:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The Mets have reached a deal to buy the Syracuse Chiefs, to become their AAA affiliate, ending a six-year partnership with the Las Vegas 51s in 2018, according to a 51s front office member.

The Mets and 51s have a contract through 2018, and Syracuse would start their affiliation in 2019, which will be 2,278 miles closer to Citi Field than Las Vegas is.

The 51s will need to find a new major league affiliate for the future. The Syracuse Chiefs were a farm team of the Washington Nationals, but the 51s won't necessarily take their place. The 51s will are guaranteed to have a major league affiliate and won't move to another city. 

The sale is expected to be announced Tuesday.

