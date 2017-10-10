Victims of 1 October can now use Family Assistance Center to get items back, support

The Family Assistance Center is open for anyone affected by the 1 October shooting. (FOX5)

Las Vegas is picking up the pieces after 58 people were killed and nearly 500 were injured in 1 October.

On Sunday, the Family Assistance Center opened up to people ready to get the personal belongings they left behind when running for safety, after the fatal shots rang out during the Route 91 Country Music Festival one week prior.

A week after the shooting, Aaron Deview was still holding onto the memories before the attack, including his wristband from the festival.

"This isn't one I'm ready to take off quite yet," Deview said.

What he was ready for, was getting his personal belongings, but he said he didn't know why to expect walking into the family center.

"They sit with you, they talk to you," Deview said. "They get information from you, gracefully by the way."

News media was not allowed inside the center, to ensure victim privacy, but officials said there were thousands of items left behind, ready to be claimed.

"Everybody kind of just ran for cover," Deview said. "I was involved in getting victims out, and wounded out."

He used his car to help, and it was grazed by a bullet in the process. At first, he said he thought that that was his problem to handle, but thanks to the Family Assistance Center, he learned the burden isn't his own.

"The insurance puts me at fault because I was driving," Deview said. "They consider it a collision and there are resources inside [the Family Assistance Center], (to) assure you it won't be that way when I'm done."

Deview said he wanted to echo the push from officials, for people to utilize the services they're offering.

"If they would just walk in and give it a chance ... there is (help) for everybody."

They offer financial assistance, counseling, therapy dogs and much more.

"What we're really wanting to do is make sure people get help," Kim Gramlich, of the Courthouse Dogs Foundation said.

The Family Assistance Center is not just opens to victims hurt by the festival shooting, it's also opened to victim families, support systems and anyone impacted by the shooting.

The center is located in the South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center and is scheduled to remain there until Oct. 20 when it will be moved to a more long-term location.

